BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was hospitalized following a stabbing at Downtown Crossing station in Boston late Monday night.

Emergency crews responding to a reported stabbing on the platform around 10 p.m. found one person suffering from undisclosed injuries, according to Boston EMS.

They were transported to an area hospital, where their current condition has not been released.

All southbound trains on the Orange Line bypassed Downtown Crossing due to the police activity on the platform, according to the MBTA.

Officials then closed that side of the station through the end of service.

Regular southbound service resumed Tuesday morning.

An investigation remains ongoing.

