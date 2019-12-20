BOSTON (WHDH) - A person was hospitalized following a stabbing in Boston early Friday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a reported stabbing in the area of 482 Tremont St. around 2 a.m. transported one victim to a Boston-area hospital.

The stabbing remains under investigation.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)