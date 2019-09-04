Person hospitalized following stabbing in East Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was hospitalized following a stabbing in East Boston late Tuesday night.

Officers responding to a report of a person stabbed on West Eagle Street around 11:30 p.m. found the victim suffering from undisclosed injuries, Boston EMS said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital.

Their condition has not been released.

