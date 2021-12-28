BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was hospitalized following a stabbing in Hyde Park early Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a reported stabbing on Arlington Street around 2 a.m. found one person suffering from undisclosed injuries, according to Boston EMS.

They were transported to a local hospital, where their current condition has not been released.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)