Person hospitalized following stabbing in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was hospitalized following a stabbing in Roxbury early Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a reported stabbing near Dudley Street and Malcolm X Boulevard around 12:30 a.m. found one person suffering from undisclosed injuries, according to Boston EMS.

They were transported to an area hospital, where their current condition has not been released.

The stabbing remains under investigation.

