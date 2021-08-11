BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was hospitalized following a stabbing in Roxbury early Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a reported stabbing in the area of Washington and Vernon streets around 3 a.m. found one person suffering from undisclosed injuries, according to Boston EMS.

They were transported to an area hospital.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox