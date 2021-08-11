BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was hospitalized following a stabbing in Roxbury early Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a reported stabbing in the area of Washington and Vernon streets around 3 a.m. found one person suffering from undisclosed injuries, according to Boston EMS.

They were transported to an area hospital.

No additional information was immediately available.

