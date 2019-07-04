BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was hospitalized following a stabbing in Roxbury late Wednesday night.

Officers responding to a report of a person stabbed in the area of 101 Hampden St. around 11:45 p.m. found the victim suffering from undisclosed injuries, Boston police said.

The victim was transported to a Boston-area hospital.

Their condition has not been released.

