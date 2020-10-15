Person hospitalized in rollover crash involving truck in Wrentham

WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A person is in the hospital after authorities say a truck carrying asphalt was involved in a crash on Thursday in Wrentham.

Crews responding to a rollover crash on Interstate 495 found the truck rolled on its side in the southbound lane and asphalt across the highway as a result of the crash, authorities said.

A person taken to the hospital sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Cleanup is underway and an investigation is ongoing.

