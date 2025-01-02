BOSTON (WHDH) - A person was hospitalized after a shooting in East Boston Wednesday evening, police said.

At around 6:07 p.m., officers responded to the area of 213 Marion St. for reports of a person shot, according to the Boston Police Department.

Police found a person suffering from a gunshot wound, the department said. Emergency crews brought the victim to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

No arrests have been made, police said. The shooting remains under investigation.

