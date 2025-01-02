BOSTON (WHDH) - A person was hospitalized after a shooting in East Boston Wednesday evening, police said.

At around 6:07 p.m., officers responded to the area of 213 Marion St. for reports of a person shot, according to the Boston Police Department.

Police found a person suffering from a gunshot wound, the department said. Emergency crews brought the victim to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

No arrests have been made, police said. The shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox