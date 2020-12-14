BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Hyde Park on Sunday.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 10 Ellis St. around 7:30 p.m. found the shooting victim on Church Street, according to Boston police.

They were transported to an area hospital, where their current condition has not been released.

No additional information was immediately available.

