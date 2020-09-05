Person hospitalized with minor burns in fire, cat revived in Quincy

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A person is in the hospital after a fire broke out at an apartment complex overnight in Quincy, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to an apartment building on Quarry Street found the flames coming from the ground floor of an apartment building, fire officials said.

One person was taken to the hospital with minor burns.

Fire crews on scene revived a cat that was barely breathing, officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

