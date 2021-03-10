Person hospitalized with serious injuries after rollover crash in Sterling

STERLING, MASS. (WHDH) - A person was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries after they were involved in a rollover crash in Sterling Wednesday.

Crews responding to the scene on Rowley Hill Road found the white sedan that had come to rest on it’s roof in the middle of a wooded area, according to a post on the fire department’s Facebook page.

The victim needed to be extricated from the vehicle.

There has been no word on their condition or what may have caused the crash.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)