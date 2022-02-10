ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was hospitalized with serious injuries after a house in Abington went up in flames early Thursday morning.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire on Linwood Street around 4 a.m. found flames coming out of the top floor of a home.

A person who was able to get out of the house on their own suffered serious injuries and was taken to a Brockton hospital. Their current condition has not been released.

Neighbor Robyn Doherty described the moment she learned about the fire.

“My neighbor called me and told me that the house across the street was on fire so I jumped out of bed and went to the window and saw that it was in flames,” she recalled. “It’s very scary. I feel terrible for the family.”

Crews from neighboring towns assisted in putting out the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)