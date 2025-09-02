DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A garage explosion in Dartmouth destroyed part of a house and sent one person to the hospital early Tuesday morning.

Officials said flames broke out at the home on Sagamore Drive following the explosion around 1 a.m., leaving behind just the framework of the walls and some of the roof of the structure.

One person was rushed to the hospital with serious burns.

One dog was killed in the blast, and another was injured. A third dog made it out unharmed.

Neighbors said they were woken up by loud explosions that lit up the sky.

“I see the flash of light go by my window, and I was like ‘wow,'” one neighbor said.

“What I saw was flames through the right side of the house,” neighbor John Shurtleff said. “I heard several explosions. One of the explosions knocked a couple pictures off the wall, so it was kind of violent.”

Some siding on a house next door was also damaged, melting from the heat.

“We were all very concerned that it could spread and cause fire to other houses. The yellow house next door is pretty badly damaged on that side,” Shurtleff said.

A boat and several nearby cars were also burned.

The bomb squad was called to the scene; the fire marshal is investigating.

