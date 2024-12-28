EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A five-hour standoff in Everett ended with the person, who was in crisis, being taken to the hospital, officials said.

Officers responded to a man who barricaded himself in his apartment on Linden Street and asked the public to avoid the area while they worked to assist him.

The area has since been made secure and the person was hospitalized.

