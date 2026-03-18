WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was hurt in an officer-involved shooting at Webb Memorial State Park in Weymouth Wednesday afternoon, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office.

Weymouth police responded to a 911 call for service at the park on River Street at approximately 4 p.m. When officers arrived, they said they encountered a person with a knife who “appeared to be in distress,” the District Attorney’s Office said.

It said an officer began administering first aid to the victim before he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The incident is being investigated by the Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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