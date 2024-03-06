HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation that prompted a SWAT response and officials to order a shelter-in-place ended with a suspect being taken into custody, police said.

Officers responding to a report of a person holding another person at knifepoint at a home on St. Francis Circle around 7:40 a.m. learned that “the occupants were able to leave the residence; however, the suspect remained inside the home”, according to police.

Barnstable Police arrived and quickly contained the suspect in the residence before command was taken over by the Cape Cod Regional SWAT Team.

“Initially, a shelter in place was sent out for a one-mile radius from the incident location, and homes in the immediate vicinity were evacuated by the police department for emergency purposes,” police said in a statement. “At approximately 10:30 a.m., local school administrators were notified by the Barnstable Chief of Police that there was no danger to any students attending nearby schools due to the fact that the suspect was contained to his home.”

After an hourslong negotiation process, the person was taken into custody.

No additional information was immediately available.

