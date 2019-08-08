Person in custody after gun fired in Dollar Store

BARNSTEAD, N.H. (AP) — Police say an argument inside a store in New Hampshire led to one person pulling out a gun and shooting a round.

Police Chief Paul Poirier of Barnstead tells WMUR-TV no one was hurt. The person who fired the gun was taken into custody.

The gun went off Wednesday night inside a Dollar Store.

Police said a be-on-the-lookout call was issued for three people who left the scene who were with the shooter. Poirier said there is no threat to the public.

