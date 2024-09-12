MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - An officer fired a single shot at a man who fled from authorities during a drug investigation at a Red Roof Inn hotel in Mansfield Thursday, police said.

Police soon found the man’s car in North Attleboro and took him into custody, according to Mansfield Police Chief Ronald Sellon.

Sellon said authorities also took a person of interest into custody at the hotel in connection with the incident.

Speaking at a press conference, Sellon said North Attleboro police had been investigating the man who was eventually arrested in North Attleboro for suspected drug activity when the man started to drive away in a Black BMW. Sellon said a North Attleboro officer opened fire.

Sellon said Mansfield police responded to the Red Roof Inn near 3:45 p.m., after the gunfire and after the man left the scene. Police in a post on Facebook asked community members to avoid the area while their investigation continued.

In an update, Sellon said the scene was secure with no further danger to the public.

Sellon said the incident remained under investigation.

SKY7-HD was over the area near 4:30 p.m. and spotted law enforcement personnel gathered in a parking lot behind the Red Roof Inn. A yellow evidence marker was visible near a police cruiser. There was also pile of shattered glass at the scene.

A Massachusetts State Police spokesperson said troopers assisted local police with a shots fired incident. As part of their efforts, Trooper Brandon Doherty said police used a helicopter and K9 units to aid in the search for the man who fled from authorities.

Sellon said he did not know whether the man who fled was hit by gunfire. He said the man’s car was being towed to be processed as evidence as of around 5:45 p.m.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)