CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - One person has been taken into custody after police say a barricade situation in Cambridge was “peacefully resolved” on Friday morning.

Officers responding to Sciarappa Street between Charles and Spring streets learned that a man barricaded inside the residence had access to a firearm, according to Cambridge police.

Negotiators and tactical officers also responded to the scene.

Police announced around 6:40 a.m. that a person had been detained and there were no additional occupants in the building.

There were no injuries reported, police added.

Residents in the area were asked to shelter in place.

No additional information has been released.

Update: The active barricade situation in East Cambridge has been peacefully resolved. An individual has been detained and there are no additional occupants in the building. There are no injuries. — Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) November 19, 2021

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)