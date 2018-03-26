LYNN, MA (WHDH) - Officials confirmed that one person is in custody as they investigate a domestic homicide in Lynn.

The suspect is expected to be arraigned in court Monday.

The Essex District Attorneys Office, Essex State Police Detective Unit and Lynn Police are taking part in the investigation on Chase Street.

No other details are being released as this time.

