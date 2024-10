CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was sent to the hospital after a two-car crash in Chelmsford early Monday morning.

Police and fire both responded to the scene on Route 3 South.

lanes were shut down in both directions while investigators were on scene.

The person taken the hospital suffered serious injuries.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)