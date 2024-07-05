WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A person using a wheelchair was taken to an area hospital Friday after being hit by a car on Route 9, the Westboro Fire Department said. 

The crash happened at the intersection of Route 9 and Lyman Street. 

In a post on X, the fire department said firefighters were on scene as of around 1:20 p.m.. 

Both the fire department and the Westboro Police Department shared a photo showing the emergency response.

Though traffic was getting by the crash site on Route 9, police said Lyman Street was closed to traffic as of around 1 p.m.

Police asked drivers to avoid the area.

SKY7-HD was over the scene near 2:30 p.m. and spotted emergency crews still working in the area. Lyman Street was still closed to traffic and an empty wheelchair was seen in the road.

