Person injured after awning falls off building in Medford

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A person was struck and injured by an awning that fell off of a building in Medford on Friday morning, officials said.

The awning collapsed on top of the person in the area of Riverside Avenue before 10 a.m., according to the Medford Fire Department.

The victim was taken to an area hospital. There was no immediate word on their condition.

7’s Steve Cooper reported that heavy snow likely caused the collapse.

No additional details were available.

Breaking:Police on scene after awning collapses in Medford from the weight of the heavy snow #7news pic.twitter.com/bBjjpfCYPO — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) December 18, 2020

Ongoing incident: An awning on Riverside Ave in Medford Square collapsed. One person was injured and transported to the hospital by ambulance. Crews are standing by. pic.twitter.com/phCldIi01k — Medford Firefighters Local 1032 (@MedfordMAFire) December 18, 2020

