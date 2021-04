LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - One person suffered injuries following a structure fire in Lowell late Wednesday night.

Flames broke out at 842 Varnum Ave. around 10:30 p.m., according to the Department of Fire Services.

One person sustained undisclosed injuries.

The cause remains under investigation.

No additional information has been released.

