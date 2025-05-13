WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - The eastbound side of Route 9 was closed Tuesday morning due to a serious crash in Wellesley, police said.

One person was injured and Route 9 was closed at Route 16 while emergency crews were on scene, according to the Wellesley Police Department.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area. The westbound side of the highway remained open.

