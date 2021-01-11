LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - One person suffered injuries following a crash that damaged a power pole in Lynn early Monday morning.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Western Avenue around 4:45 a.m. found downed wires and a leaning power pole.

One person suffered minor injuries, according to Lynn police.

Utility crews are on the scene to restore power to the homes affected by the crash.

No additional information has been released.

