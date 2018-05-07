Person injured in daylight stabbing in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was stabbed Monday in broad daylight in Boston’s Roxbury section, police said.

Emergency officials responding around 1:30 p.m. to Prentiss Street near Parker Street found one person suffering from stab wounds.

The victim, whose name was not released, was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made. An investigation is underway.

This is a developing news story. Stay with 7News on-air and online for updates.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)