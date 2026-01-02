WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was hospitalized with burn injuries after a fire broke out in the basement of a home in Wakefield on Thursday, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported fire on Montclare Avenue determined a heating appliance had caught on fire in the basement and the owner suffered minor burns to his hands before calling 911, according to the Wakefield Fire Department.

The fire was knocked down in about 15 minutes and contained to the basement. The home suffered some smoke and water damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

