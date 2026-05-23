OXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was rushed to the hospital after a fire broke out in a townhome in Oxford on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Crews responding to the reported structure fire on Thayer Pond Drive around 4 p.m. found flames coming from the second floor.

Nearby residents were evacuated from the area.

The fire was quickly knocked down.

The condition of the person who was taken to the hospital was not immediately available.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)