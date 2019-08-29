Person injured in serious Middleton rollover crash

MIDDLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was injured in a rollover crash in Middleton Thursday evening.

Police responding to a report of a crash on Village Road found a sedan overturned and debris scattered in the roadway.

SKY7 HD flew over the scene of the crash where one person was removed on a stretcher.

There is no word on the extent of that person’s injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

