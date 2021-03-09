Person jumps from second-story window as raging blaze rips through Boston home

BOSTON (WHDH) - A dozen people, including one resident who jumped from a second-story window, were able to escape a raging blaze that ripped through a home in Boston on Monday night, officials said.

Crews responding to a report of a fire at a three-family home on Pontiac Street in the city’s Mission Hill section shortly before 10 p.m. found heavy smoke billowing into the air and flames shooting from the roof, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Neighbors fearful that the fire would spread say the massive inferno engulfed the home in a matter of minutes.

“We grabbed our dogs and we ran out of the house,” one neighbor said. “In a matter of minutes, the whole house was engulfed.”

Another neighbor added, “I was born and raised here…This is the first time ever on this street with something of this magnitude.”

The person who jumped to safety was taken to an area hospital. There was no immediate word on their condition.

The fire scorched most of the top and right side of the building.

Firefighters noted that nearby powerlines made the job of extinguishing the flames more difficult.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

