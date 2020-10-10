Person killed after wrong-way driver causes fatal 4-car crash on I-93 in Milton

MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a fatal four-car crash on Interstate 93 in Milton early Saturday morning that was caused by a wrong-way driver, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to the crash just before 5 a.m. found the damaged vehicles in the southbound lane, state police said.

A preliminary investigation determined that one of the drivers involved was traveling northbound on the southbound side of the highway before the crash, according to police. One person was ejected from their vehicle and another was trapped inside of theirs, police said.

Cars were diverted away from exit 3 during the investigation.

No additional information was immediately released.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)