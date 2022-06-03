CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver died Friday morning in Chelmsford after possibly hitting a deer, the Massachusetts State Police reported.

At 5:13 a.m., patrols from the Concord Barracks responded to a crash on I-495 North in Chelmsford near a rest stop. Upon arrival, they found the driver’s SUV rolled over and the driver confirmed deceased.

Police said that a preliminary investigation suggests that the car rolled after hitting a deer. The victim has not yet been identified.

One lane was closed to traffic Friday morning, and crash reconstruction is ongoing.

