CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver died Friday morning in Chelmsford after possibly hitting a deer, the Massachusetts State Police reported.

At 5:13 a.m., patrols from the Concord Barracks responded to a crash on I-495 North in Chelmsford near a rest stop. Upon arrival, they found the driver’s SUV rolled over and the driver confirmed deceased.

Police said that a preliminary investigation suggests that the car rolled after hitting a deer. The victim has not yet been identified.

One lane was closed to traffic Friday morning, and crash reconstruction is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)