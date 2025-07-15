PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A motorcyclist has died following a crash with a car in Peabody on Monday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash at the intersection of Walnut and Fulton streets around 7:30 p.m. found a damaged Chevrolet Malibu and a 2024 Triumph Tiger motorcycle, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

The driver of the Malibu remained on scene. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Their name has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

