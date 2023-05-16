BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A person was forced to make a desperate leap from a second-floor window to escape a fast-moving blaze in Brockton late Monday night that left a building seriously damaged and eight people without a home.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire at a multi-use building with a convenience store on Warren Avenue around 11 p.m. found heavy smoke and flames coming from the three-story building, according to Brockton fire officials.

Firefighters used ladder trucks to contain the flames, which have since been brought under control.

One person was taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

