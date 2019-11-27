Person left trapped after idling pickup truck accelerates into Boston auto repair shop

BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was left trapped when a pickup truck that was idling outside of an auto repair shop in Boston somehow accelerated into the building on Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responding to a report of a person trapped under a vehicle at Peter’s Auto Body on Hyde Park Avenue around 11:40 a.m. launched a technical rescue, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Crews were able to extricate the victim by jacking up the truck, fire officials said.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to a Boston hospital. There was no immediate word their condition.

A witness told 7NEWS that the truck was idling outside of a spray booth when it suddenly lurched forward into the building and pinned a worker.

“The transmission slipped and it went right through the spray booth,” Jack Tracy said. “From what I understand, if he was one foot one way or another he would have been killed.”

Video from Sky7 HD showed the multiple bays roped off with yellow police tape.

Boston police are assisting with an investigation.

