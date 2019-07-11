Person of interest in custody following alleged assault at Plymouth campground

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office is investigating an alleged assault at a Plymouth campground.

Troopers responding to a report of an assault of a 30-year-old woman at Myles Standish Park took a man into custody as a person of interest, state police said.

No charges have been made.

No additional information has been made available.

