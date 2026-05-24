WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - A person of interest has been taken into custody in connection with a shooting at an apartment building in Withrop that left a woman hospitalized with serious, life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported disturbance at 26 Beacon St. around 8:30 a.m. found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Winthrop Police Department. She was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with what appeared to be serious, life-threatening injuries.

As a result of an on-scene investigation, Winthrop Police quickly detained one person of interest for questioning.

Investigators believe the incident was not random and that the individuals involved are known to one another. There is no danger to the public.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

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