Person of interest in Marine recruit’s death arraigned on unrelated charges

ROSLINDALE (WHDH) — The man named a person of interest in a Winthrop Marine recruit’s death was arraigned on unrelated charges Friday.

Frank Lipka was charged with assaulting a pizza delivery driver last September. Police said Lipka became angry when the delivery arrived late and assaulted the driver, threatening him with a gun.

Lipka was named a person of interest in the disappearance of 21-year-old Joey Brancato. The Marine recruit was last seen in Roslindale in November. His body was found off of I-95 in Canton back in March.

So far, no one has been charged in Brancato’s death.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)