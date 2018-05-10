Person of interest in Marine recruit’s death released from jail on different charge

BOSTON (WHDH) — The person of interest in the death of a Marine recruit from Winthrop was released from jail on Thursday on unrelated charges.

Frank Lipka posted bail and turned in his passport. He was also fitted with a GPS monitor.

Lipka was named as a person of interest in the disappearance and death of 21-year-old Joey Brancato. The Marine recruit went missing in November and his body was found along I-95 in Canton in late March. No one has been charged in his death but police said Lipka was the last person to see Brancato alive.

Lipka was being held in jail following charges that he assaulted a Domino’s pizza delivery driver.

