SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Police said a person of interest in the murder of a man who was found beaten to death in Saugus is in custody after a car chase and crash over the weekend and will appear in court Tuesday.

Officers responding to a Collins Avenue home Saturday found a man identified as Michael Norton, 26, tied up and beaten to death, police said.

When officers tried to pull over a man driving a black Dodge Charger, he sped away and eventually crashed on the lawn of a Gilway Street home, officials said.

“It could’ve ended horribly, people could’ve gotten hurt,” said Foti Andromidas, whose house was nearly hit.

Police took the driver into custody and said he is a person of interest in the homicide, which is under investigation. Sources said the driver would appear in Lynn District Court Tuesday on motor vehicle charges.

