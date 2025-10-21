FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Former Fall River Mayor Will Flanagan was stabbed Monday evening and rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, according to Fall River police.

A person of interest involved in the stabbing was apprehended and arrested at approximately 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Fall River police said.

“Once the individual has been arraigned on charges, we will release their identity and photograph,” police said in a statement. “We would like to thank all of the detectives and officers who worked tirelessly into the early hours of the morning to collect evidence, review camera footage, and obtain witness statements, all of which led to the swift apprehension of the suspect. Teamwork and prompt communication were vital in ensuring this rapid outcome.”

At approximately 5:00 p.m. on Monday, police said they received a report that a man was stabbed in the area of Hartwell Street. When officers and EMS arrived, the identified the victim as Flanagan.

Police said Flanagan sustained significant injuries and was taken to the hospital, where he is currently listed in serious but stable condition.

Earlier in the day, Flanagan posted on social media inviting customers to visit his dispensary, which is also on Hartwell Street, a short distance from where the stabbing took place.

Police said they are following multiple leads into a possible suspect.

In a statement, Fall River Police Chief Kelly Furtado wrote, “Our patrol officers and detectives responded swiftly and are working diligently to identify and apprehend who is responsible for this senseless act of violence. We will exhaust every resource to ensure justice is served.”

Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan echoed Furtado’s sentiment, he wrote, “My thoughts and prayers are with Former Mayor Will Flanagan, his family, and friends. The full support of the Mayor’s Office is with the Fall River Police Department as they work tirelessly to bring justice in this case.”

The Patrol Bureau and Major Case Division of the Fall River police department are investigating.

No other details were immediately available.

