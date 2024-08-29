WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 59-year-old person of interest sought in connection with Saturday’s double homicide in Worcester was arrested in New York City Thursday, police said.

William Rodriguez, whose last known address is in Worcester, was arrested by authorities in New York at around 12:40 p.m., according to the Worcester Police Department. He was considered to be armed and dangerous.

He was considered a person of interest after two women were found dead just after 1 p.m. Saturday inside a home at 1060 Main Street in Worcester, police said.

The women, identified by family members as Ana Maria Martinez and her mother, Sergia Acosta, were discovered with multiple puncture wounds, according to police.

No other information was immediately available.

