‘Person of interest’ sought after jogger reports man touching himself at Spencer park

SPENCER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Spencer are turning to the public for help in tracking down a “person of interest” after a jogger claimed she was followed by a man who touched himself as she ran along a trail in the town last week, officials said.

The jogger told investigators that she was followed on the Spencer Rail Trail by a man who committed a lewd act at a local park on July 2, according to the Spencer Police Department.

Prior to being followed, police say the jogger ran by in the opposite direction and noticed the man masturbating while watching her.

The man is described as white, about 20 years of age, with brown hair. He is said to be 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and about 200 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, dark orange basketball shorts, and round prescription glasses.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact the Spencer police at 508-885-6333.

