BRATTLEBORO, Vermont (WHDH)– Authorities in Vermont said a person of interest in the death of a Massachusetts woman was shot and killed by police in West Brattleboro Tuesday night.

In a press release, Vermont State Police (VSP) said the person killed was being sought in connection with the disappearance and death of 23-year-old Mary Anderson, and had been found walking in West Brattleboro that evening.

They said the shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. when police located and tried to speak with the man.

Massachusetts State Police’s Dave Procopio said both VSP and the Brattleboro Police Department were involved in the confrontation.

Neither departments have named the person of interest who was killed Tuesday night.

News of the shooting came hours after an emotional sunset vigil was held in memory of Anderson in Massachusetts.

The victim’s mother, Shelia, said she has had a pit in her stomach since Saturday, when her daughter was last seen in Hudson, New Hampshire.

“She would never leave us as a family hanging,” Shelia Anderson said. “Me, as a mom, to know that whatever she experienced these last four days, it’s just heart-wrenching because she was alone.”

Early Tuesday morning, police in Brattleboro stumbled upon a truck, where officials found the missing woman’s body.

“Inside the vehicle, they located the body of a young woman who we now believe to be the body of Mary Anderson of Harvard, Massachusetts,” said VSP’s Major Dan Trudeau.

While police continued to piece together what led to Anderson’s disappearance-turned-death investigation that afternoon, authorities announced her ex-boyfriend, Matthew Davis, had become a person of interest.

Davis was believed to have information on what happened to his ex-girlfriend and how she ended up in Vermont. Before Tuesday night’s shooting, Shelia Anderson said her focus remained on her child.

“My focus is that we found my daughter,” she said. “I can be – not at peace – but I’m not on pins and needles every day saying ‘where is she?'”

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)