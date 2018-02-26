LOWELL, Mass. (WHDH) – Officials are on the scene of a crash in Lowell.

Police say a person on a bike was hit by a car on Dutton Street, Monday afternoon.

The bicyclist suffered serious injuries, according to police, and has been rushed to the hospital.

Police say the driver stopped and is speaking with investigators.

Additional details were not immediately available.

