HULL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for the hit-and-run driver accused of striking and injuring a person on a motorized scooter in Hull overnight.

The scooter operator was hit by a box truck at the intersection of Summer Street and Kingsley Road shortly before 7 p.m.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, according to Hull police.

The driver of the box truck fled the scene.

The truck is described by police as being light in color with front-end damage.

No additional information was immediately available.

