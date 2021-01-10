Person pulled from burning building in Haverhill

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - A person was taken to the hospital after a fire broke out in a building in Haverhill on Sunday, officials said.

Crews responding to an automatic fire alarm activation on Main Street just before 6 a.m. found smoke coming from a second floor window, fire officials said.

Firefighters entering the building through a second floor hallway noticed smoke coming from one of the rooms and other occupants responding to the fire.

An occupant forced the door open and crews found a person in the room where the fire was located, officials said.

Firefighters removed the victim and had them treated for burns before they were rushed to a local hospital, according to officials.

The victim was then flown to a Boston hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

