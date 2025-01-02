LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A person who was pulled from a burning house in Lynn on Saturday has died, officials announced Wednesday.

At 11:43 a.m., firefighters responded to a three-story residential building at 104 Lewis St. after a 911 caller reported smoke inside, the department said in a statement.

Firefighters arrived to find flames engulfing a unit on the third floor, officials said.

Crews found a man in his 40s unresponsive inside and began CPR, the department said.

The person was resuscitated on the way to Salem Hospital, officials said, and then transferred to a hospital in Boston, where they died on Wednesday. Their name has not been released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

